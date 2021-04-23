Hearing in Valli Arunachalam case reposted

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai, has reposted the hearing on Valli Arunachalam and her family’s waiver application to July 1.

The application had sought exemption from the minimum shareholding requirement of 10% for maintaining the oppression and mismanagement case against Ambadi Investments, the holding company of the ₹38,100-crore Murugappa Group, and also its family members.

The case was supposed to be taken up for hearing on Friday. However, it has been reposted following NCLT’s decision to take up only urgent matters through video conferencing due to COVID-19.