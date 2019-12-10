Business

HDFC Bank, BoB, UBI cut lending rates

more-in

Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Bank of India, reduced their marginal cost of funds based lending rate, a day after State Bank of India (SBI) announced such a reduction.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has reduced its one-year MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.15%. Bank of Baroda reduced its one-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.25% effective Thursday.

Union Bank of India has reduced its MCLR by 5-10 basis points across all tenors. The one-year MCLR now will be 8.2% compared to 8.25%, with effect from Wednesday.

Bank of India has cut its one-year MCLR to 8.2% from 8.3%.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:16:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/hdfc-bank-bob-ubi-cut-lending-rates/article30269956.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY