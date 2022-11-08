Business

HCL Infosystems posts Q2 loss at ₹10 crore

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of ₹10 crore in the second quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹13 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the auditor’s note, HCL Infosystems group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded as on September 30, 2022.

The group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by ₹489.84 crore during the July-September period.

HCL’s revenue from operations more than halved to ₹6.93 crore during the quarter under review from ₹15.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.


