Guide holders of property policies: IRDAI

Insurance regulator IRDAI has advised general insurers to continue to engage with their policyholders and provide necessary guidance regarding certain clauses of property policy that may be triggered during the lockdown or immediately thereafter.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of a recent announcement by the General Insurance Council, a body representing general insurers, that a one-time relaxation will be made available to all policyholders whose property is unoccupied during the lock-down period, from March 25 to May 3.

This relaxation pertains to a condition of Standard Fire and Special Perils Policy (commonly known as property policy) under which policyholder need to inform the insurer “if the building insured or containing the insured property becomes unoccupied and so remains for a period of more than 30 days.” Such intimation is necessary for properties, other than dwelling units.

“Properties of such policyholders shall be deemed to be covered subject to the policy being in force. All other terms and conditions of the policy remain unaltered,” the General Insurance Council had said.

In the advisory, IRDAI welcomed the stand of the Indian general insurance industry regarding continuity of policies. “This gesture in giving a one-time relaxation for the properties unoccupied during the national lockdown period is in the interest of policyholders, given the current unprecedented situation,” the regulator said.

Stating this, it asked the general insurers to inform the policyholders of how the relevant clause(s) would apply beyond May 3 in all policies and what action is needed by the policyholders to avail of uninterrupted coverage. “The insurers need to take a reasonable and suitable approach depending on the local situation in different geographies,” the IRDAI said. It directed the insurance companies to reach out to policyholders through email, SMS or other digital means “in clear and simple language advising them well in time on the action to be taken for ensuring uninterrupted coverage in all their insurance policies.”

The policyholders are requested to read the terms and conditions of their insurance policies carefully and be aware of the policy requirements in case they or their insured properties are located in areas where there could be prolonged restriction of movement, the regulator said.