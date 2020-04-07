Groupe PSA defers launch of SUV

Groupe PSA in India has revised the time frame for the commercial launch of its debut vehicle, Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, to the first quarter of 2021.

A year-ago, the company's top management had announced in Chennai the launch of its maiden Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) manufactured at its Thiruvallur plant by end-2020. Now, it has been rescheduled to January-March 2021, while ensuring industrial readiness.

The second largest carmaker in the Europe said that it was working in close coordination with its new dealer partners, while ensuring industrial readiness. The re-timing was aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat, it said in a statement.

At the same time, Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed programme, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board, Groupe PSA.

Groupe PSA in India has reinforced to all employees and stakeholders the need to stay agile for business continuity post lifting of the government mandated lockdown.

Regarding the measures taken by the company to tackle and contain the spread of COVID-19, it said that all its offices (Chennai) and plants (Thiruvallur and Hosur) in Tamil Nadu, have been closed until further notice and in line with government’s lockdown directive. Work-from-home had been enforced.

Groupe PSA in India along with its dealers, agencies and vendors understood the challenges to business this pandemic posed as the global business isolation impacted all multinational projects.

While reiterating its commitment to India, given the current scenario where people at large were concerned about their personal well-being and health, it said that automotive purchase is not a priority,