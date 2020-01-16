Green vehicles to dominate auto expo

The latest edition of auto expo — The Motor Show 2020 — will be dominated by vehicles with clean energy technology, mostly electric vehicles, which will be showcased by global and local automobile companies, according to the organisers.

Since the BS-VI regime will kick in from April 1, 2020 in India, almost all conventional vehicles makers will be displaying their BS-VI range, a technology targeted at reducing carbon emissions.

Almost half a dozen Chinese auto majors have booked about 9,000 sq. m of space to display their products. Great Wall Motor Company Ltd.’s top brass will be accompanied by a 100-member Chinese media delegation.

The exposition will be held from February 7 to 12 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Though some big names such as Hero, Honda and Toyota have dropped out, several new players have come in to fill the vacuum.

While existing firms will launch 65 new products or upgrades, 30 more models will be showcased by firms trying to enter the Indian market, said Sugato Sen, deputy director general, SIAM.

In the last edition, 80 new products were launched. Despite the slowdown in the auto sector, 85% of all passenger vehicle companies and 75% of all commercial vehicles manufacturers have decided to participate in the show, he said.

Auto Expo 2020 will feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof. It will witness many new entrants including 18 start-ups who are participating and showcasing their products and technologies in green mobility.

Connected vehicles will also be featured. Jio is participating in the show to display how SIM cards are getting embedded into vehicles.

Gurpratap Boparai, chairman, SIAM Trade Fair Group and MD, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd said, “Despite facing severe business challenges this year at Auto Expo, the industry will get together and put the best efforts to give a new dimension and feel to the visitors, enabling them to explore the world of mobility.”

“The 15th Edition of the auto show will be one of the cleanest and greenest expos ever with a complete range of clean and green vehicles. Besides, the new vehicles showcased at auto expo, we will also witness almost 70 new product launches across various categories,” he said.

The exposition will be spread across a total area of 2,35,000 sq meters with key automobile majors participating in a gross indoor built-up area of 51,000 sq. meters.