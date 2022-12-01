  1. EPaper
Granules to invest $12.5 million in U.S. pharma packaging unit

The firm will be leasing 79,000 sq. ft. and build packaging lines and clean rooms

December 01, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India is foraying into pharmaceutical packaging operation in the U.S. with a $12.5 million investment in a new facility at Prince William County, Virginia.

The facility will be part of its Consumer Health division. Granules will be leasing 79,000 sq. ft. and build packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship pharmaceuticals.

The addition of a U.S. packaging facility will make Granules one of the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging. It will bolster the robustness of the company’s supply chain as well as enable to react even faster to consumers’ growing needs, founder and MD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

Granules chose Virginia because of Prince William County’s responsiveness that allowed it faster access to commercialisation. Additionally, Prince William offers a dynamic and diverse workforce eager to work along with the site’s proximity to several major seaports. Granules also chose to expand within Virginia to leverage its existing manufacturing footprint and workforce, he said.

