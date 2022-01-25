Business

Govt. notifies Unity’s PMC Bank takeover

The Government of India on Tuesday notified the scheme for the amalgamation of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd. (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. (USFBL).

With this, the amalgamation has come into force with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. All the branches of the PMC Bank will now function as branches of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd.

“USFBL is making arrangements to implement the provisions of the scheme. The scheme envisages takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the USFBL,” the RBI added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2022 10:46:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/govt-notifies-unitys-pmc-bank-takeover/article38325336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY