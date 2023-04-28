Govt. moots star rating system for water taps, sanitary fixtures

April 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Centre is in the process of bringing in a star rating system for water fixtures similar to the ratings of electrical appliances, said Ms. D Thara, Additional Secretary, MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) and Mission Director, AMRUT 2.0.

The new rating system would have 3, 4 and 5 star water fixtures based on their water efficiency and this rating system would come under one umbrella called Bharat Tap, Ms. Thara said while participating in a technical panel discussion at Plumbex India 2023, an initiative by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) here on Friday.

We have now roped in the Indian Plumbing Association and all manufacturers to adopt and promote these standards and bring in water efficient fixtures. Bharat Tap is a collaborative effort which was formulated under AMRUT 2.0 to drive water efficiency, and this can be achieved only if water outlets are efficient, be it sanitary fixtures or taps,” she added.

Data derived from this initiative showed that on average over 30% of water can be saved. However, there was not enough data available to consumers to assist them in making informed decisions when purchasing sanitary fixtures. “We need to start quantifying how much water is wasted in each activity and how it adds to the overall cost of water,’‘ she recommended.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President - Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) said, technology was key to saving water. “We at IPA have now committed to save 10,000 crore litres of water this year alone. We urge the government to make low flow fixtures as a key criterion while awarding tenders in the future,” he said.

The proposed star rating system for water fixtures was an excellent step to empower consumers to make the right decisions while purchasing sanitary equipment,’‘ Mr. Arora anticipated.