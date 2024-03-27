GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. front-loads FY25 borrowings with 53.1% in H1

March 27, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre on Wednesday announced it would borrow more than 53% of its budgeted gross market borrowings of ₹14.13 lakh crore for 2024-25 in the first half of the year.

Of the ₹7.5 lakh crore planned to be raised between April and September 2024, about ₹12,000 crore would be mobilised through Sovereign Green Bonds. While more than a quarter of these borrowings would be raised through bonds with a 10-year tenor, the Finance Ministry would introduce a new dated security of 15-year tenor that would be used to raise a little more than ₹1.04 lakh crore.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said she expects 10-year government bond yields to ease to a range of 6.8-7% in the first half of the next fiscal year, thanks to the inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices and a 15.5% year-on-year dip in gross borrowings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.