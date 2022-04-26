GoPaani raises $600,000 seed funding

GoPaani, a start-up engaged in supply of water, said it had raised $600,000 seed funding from investors such as 3one4 Capital, PointOne Capital, and a host of angel investors including Mukund Jha (Dunzo co-founder).

Ankit Ranka, co-founder said, “We started GoPaani to solve the problems faced by over 1.2 million water delivery businesses in India like product loss, billing issues, poor customer service.”

“We have seen adoption with other delivery businesses facing similar problems like milk and tiffin delivery. With GoPaani already present in 15 States across India and 8 different languages, we plan to focus on water delivery businesses and build the product for a wider set of delivery businesses starting next year,” he added.