Godrej Security unveils robotic locker ‘Autovault’

Godrej Security Solutions (GSS) has introduced a robotic locker ‘Autovault.’

“The robotic locker is modern and sophisticated. It easy to instal and requires less space,” said Pushkar Gokhale, vice-president-head, B2B, Godrej Security Solutions. “Currently, the technology is being imported from Japan,” he said.

‘One above the other’

“It does away with the need for an aisle as lockers are stacked one above the other like the storage system. In a span of 800 sq. ft., at least 1,000 lockers can be stacked. One can access the locker from the comfort of a cabin. Instead of a user going in search of the locker, the latter will surface in front of him, after the user swipes the card once at the entrance and upon punching the PIN at the desk,” he said.

Autovault offers ‘easy accessibility and high security’ as its installation mandates six walls of strong room. It can also have built-in sensors to activate the alarm in case of tremors or attacks, he said. “We have orders for 4-5 units from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In the next two to three years, we plan to instal about 10-15 units and earn revenue of ₹25-30 crore,” he said.

For gems and jewellery units, GSS has introduced Defender Prime Neutronics safe, which is equipped with advanced features such as iAlert and duress alarm.

In the event of a burglary attempt on the safe, an SMS alert would be sent to eight registered phone numbers, including the nearest police station, he said.