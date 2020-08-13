Business

Godrej & Boyce bags trademark for U&Us retail format, a first in India

Godrej & Boyce has announced that its brand U&Us has become the first Indian company to have its specialised retail store format ‘U&Us Home Design Studio’ registered as a trademark for its distinct character and concept. Additional trademarks have been granted for its innovative layout, format as well as appearance and ambience.

U&Us is a brand of Godrej Interio, the business unit of Godrej & Boyce. It provides end-to-end solutions for designing and building home interiors.

Having presence in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, U&Us home design studios are equipped with digital technologies and dedicated design experts to help consumers co-create their spaces.

Anil S. Mathur, chief operating officer, Godrej Interio, said, “U&Us’ retail store design trademarks is a first in India. It not only sets the benchmark for specialised retail formats and puts us on a par with leading global blue-chip peers, but is also another milestone in our customer-centric journey.”

Manoj Rathi, head, U&Us Home Design Studio, said, “The U&Us trademark will help set new standards in collaborative and personalised retail in India.”

