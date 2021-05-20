Globalise unveils Globes to facilitate global investing

Globalise Inc., a platform for guided global investing and led by individuals with international experience in the financial services industry, on Thursday unveiled Globes, curated baskets of stocks and ETFs built to simplify global investment decisions for Indian investors.

“Globes offer single-click investment into ready-made portfolios, enabling investors to build a diversified exposure to select securities across sectors, geographies and asset classes,” the firm said.

Viraj Nanda, CEO, Globalise Inc. said, “We aim to simplify customers’ decision making when it comes to international investing by providing curated baskets of securities through which they can invest towards specific financial goals, or in emerging themes and trends.”

Vikas Nanda, chairman, Globalise Inc. said, “Our offerings can be especially beneficial for those less familiar with investing in U.S. securities and want to rely upon research by experts for building their international portfolios.”

“For the most value creation in a portfolio, global diversification into top-performing sectors and companies will aid in better risk/return optimiaation. With Globes, clients will be able to build such diversified portfolios based on their financial goals and risk profiles, along with building exposure to specific themes and trends,” Mr. Nanda, formerly with Deutsche Bank, said.