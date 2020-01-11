Business

Global market has no dearth of oil: Pradhan

more-in

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said there was no need to ‘panic’ about oil prices owing to present tensions between Iran and the U.S.

“The government has taken a position to wait and watch and there is no need to panic,” he said on the sidelines of a CII event.

“There is no dearth of crude oil in the global market. Yes, there has been some spike in oil prices, but for the last two days it [has been] subdued,” he said. Crude oil prices rose to a 3-month high of almost $72 a barrel soon after Iranian air strikes at U.S.-Iraqi military bases, but cooled off amid speculation that Tehran is opting for limited retaliation over the killing of its top general.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 10:19:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/global-market-has-no-dearth-of-oil-pradhan/article30545554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY