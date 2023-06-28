Ginni Filaments develops wipes from recycled fibre

June 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ginni Filaments has developed wipes made out of recycled fibres, said chief executive Yash Jaipuria.

“We have developed a product and it can be produced for domestic and export markets,” he said.

The Consumer Product Division of Ginni Filaments is identifying and establishing suppliers of recycled fibres.

Ginni has the capacity to make 1.1 crore packets of wipes a month and hopes to achieve more than 60% capacity utilisation in the near future. At present, supplies are mainly for domestic market and the company is looking at covering the home care segment. “The focus now is on disinfectant and medical products. We are connecting with marketeers for the home care segment in the domestic market. We hope to launch these soon,” he added. The Indian market for wipes is growing at 18 % annually.