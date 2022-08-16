GE Healthcare ropes in Boston Scientific to offer advanced heartcare in India
Bengaluru
GE Healthcare, a medical technology, diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, has entered into a collaboration with Boston Scientific, a medical device manufacturer, to introduce end-to-end interventional cardiac care solutions in India.
The collaboration will enable easier access to treatment and is intended to improve heart care for patients, thereby addressing the disease burden prevailing in the country, GE Healthcare said in a statement.
“With our collaboration with Boston Scientific, we aim to unlock the potential of interventional cardiology, offer better heart care by building efficiency across the care pathway journey of the patient and deliver precision care.,” said MD Dr. Shravan Subramanyam.
With the growing cardiovascular disease burden, there are significant socio-economic effects on the local population, which were heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there has not been a proportionate growth in cardiology care in the country, according to the company.
