GE develops tool to support HR managers

Engineers at GE’s John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru have developed an inhouse tool, the JD Decoder, to help hiring mangers write more inclusive job descriptions.

Alok Nanda, CTO, GE South Asia and CEO, GE India Technology Centre, said, “At GE, we use technology to solve many challenges and problems in the energy, healthcare, and aviation sectors. Now, our engineers have brought their scientific thinking to solve for unconscious bias and have developed a tool that helps make our job descriptions more inclusive.”

The GE India Technology Center regularly participated in LGBTQIA+ focused job fairs and has made successful offers to candidates, as per the company. It also onboarded a LGBTQIA+ inclusion focused organisation as an approved talent acquisition partner thereby being deliberately inclusive in all its external hiring activities, it claimed.

On June 9, over 1500 GE employees participated in Pride walks across 10 GE campuses across India. As part of its Pride Alliance, GE has an array of initiatives to inculcate gender positivity and create an inclusive workspace. The GE Pride Alliance community has been driving inclusion, diversity, and equity by influencing Policies, Practices, Infrastructure and Mindset, said GE in a release.