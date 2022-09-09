Business

Future Generali rolls out comprehensive health insurance product

Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. (FGII) has rolled out a comprehensive health insurance product - FG Health Absolute.

The latest health insurance offering is designed towards empowering customers to actively manage their health and to lead a healthy lifestyle through tele-counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports and diagnostic centres and regular health check-ups, the company said in a statement.

The policy, which is available across online and offline channels, features 11 sum insured options for customers, ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹1 crore, and offers protection to a maximum of 15 family members. There is no upper age limit for customers.


