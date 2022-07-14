Funskool to make and distribute Chhota Bheem in India

Funskool India Ltd., promoted by the MRF Group, has acquired the licence from Green Gold Licensing & Merchandising India Pvt. Ltd. to manufacture and distribute action figures of Chhota Bheem and friends, domestically.

“We are excited to add Chhota Bheem to our well established manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Our existing scale and distribution network establishes an ideal platform to achieve the full potential of Chhota Bheem in India and will address the significant unmet needs of the portfolio of products,” said R. Jeswaant, CEO, Funskool India in a statement.

“When it comes to manufacturing high quality and toxin-free toys for children, there is no substitute for Funskool in India,” said Samir Jain, ED & COO, Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.