Funskool India gets safety certification

Toy manufacturer Funskool India, promoted by the MRF Group, has secured Bureau of Indian Standards’ certification for safety of electric toys (IS 15644).

It is the first Indian toy manufacturer to get certified by the BIS, ahead of the January 2021 deadline set by the Centre, as per the company.

Funskool Goa and Ranipet plants also have bagged the licence for non-electric toys, said the company in a statement.

The BIS standardisation was made mandatory for all toys designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry

“Our toys manufactured at the factories in India were already compliant with all the stringent international quality standards. With the BIS certification being made mandatory it will help the industry to compete with international manufacturers and become the export hub as envisioned by our Prime Minister,” said R. Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India.