Funskool India expands production facility at Ranipet

April 17, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leading toy maker Funskool India Ltd. has expanded its production facility at Ranipet with the addition of 1,63,000 sq. ft to its existing premises.

The upgraded facilities in both unit 1 and unit 2 represent a substantial investment in Funskool’s production capabilities, taking the total to 3,00,595 sq. ft. Besides, Funskool also has 1,62,664 square feet of manufacturing space in its first plant at Goa, the MRF group firm said in a statement.

Inaugurating the upgraded facility recently, Funskool India Chairman and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF Arun Mammen said, “Funskool India has experienced remarkable growth over the years. With this expansion, we solidify our position as a leader in India’s toy industry and move closer to our goal of transforming India into a global hub for toy manufacturing.”

“Our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative is stronger than ever. This expansion not only meets the manufacturing needs of rising domestic demand, but exports as well,” said Funskool India CEO R. Jaswant.

The expansion allows for the production of a wider range of toys, including plastic and wooden varieties. A dedicated wing within the expanded campus has started focussing on the manufacture of wooden toys, aligning with Funskool’ s strategic growth objectives,” he said.

Funskool Manufacturing & International Division Vice President K.A. Shabir said: “Funskool is now a preferred OEM supplier for international brands. Funskool’s own brands are now being exported to over 35 countries.”