Funskool India bags award

Funskool India Ltd has bagged the Platinum Award for outstanding performance in export of sports goods and toys by the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC).

Promoted by MRF Group, Funskool has been recognised for achieving the second highest export of sport goods and toys during the year 2019-20. It is also the largest exporter of toys from India in 2019-20, the company said in a statement.

In the past, Funskool had received the Gold Award in 2018-19 and 2017-18 in the same category by SGEPC.