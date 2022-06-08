Funskool acquires rights to make Abalone games in India
MRF’s Funskool India Ltd. has acquired rights from international company Asmodee to manufacture and distribute its popular board game Abalone in India.
Asmodee is a leading international games publisher and distributor selling more than 39 million games in 2020, in more than 50 countries. The company said it was based out of France and operated across Europe, North America, South America and Asia.
“India being a crucial market for Asmodee, we look forward to this collaboration and envisage Abalone emerging as a sought-after game in India through this partnership as it is in many other parts of the world,” said Alexia Ebner, head of International Sales, Asmodee.
