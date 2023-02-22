FreshToHome closes $104 mn Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav VC, others

February 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

FreshToHome, a platform that sells fresh fish and meat, has closed $104 million in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund leading the round.

New investors joining this round included E20 Investment Ltd., Mount Judi Ventures and Dallah Albaraka while existing investors in FreshToHome including Iron Pillar, Investcorp, Investment Corporation of Dubai (the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai), Ascent Capital and others were also part of this round, said the company in a statement.

FreshToHome has pioneered the revolution of making 100% preservative and antibiotic-residue-free fresh fish, seafood, meat and meat products accessible and affordable to all and that was the platform’s biggest USP,’‘ claimed Shan Kadavil, CEO & Co-founder, FreshToHome.

“We are now a ‘Proficorn’ with operational profitability across the company. As we strive to offer more value to our farmers and fishers, customers, employees and investors, our focus is on profitability and sustainable value creation,’‘ he added.

Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund official spokesperson stated, “Our vision with the $250MM Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, technology-enabled companies led by visionary founders.’‘

JP Morgan was the placement agent to FreshToHome for the fundraise.

Two years ago, FreshToHome raised $121 million in its Series C round, led by Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, IronPillar, Ascent Capital and U.S. Government’s development finance institution – DFC.