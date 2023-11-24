HamberMenu
Fortune Hotels focuses on business and leisure segments

November 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

Fortune Hotels is eyeing equal presence in the business and leisure segments in the next couple of years, said Managing Director Samir M.C.

Inaugurating a Fortune Park in Tiruppur on Friday, he told The Hindu that Fortune, which has hotels in four sub-brands, currently has 64 alliances and 49 operational properties. Another 20 are in active pipeline and will be operational in another 2-3 years, he said. Of these, five will be opened this year. In Tamil Nadu, apart from the four hotels in operation, two more have been planned in Hosur and Chennai (resort).

There is a change in consumer behaviour after the COVID-19 pandemic with an increased demand for leisure locations. Further, the thrust on tourism and improvement in infrastructure and connectivity have led to rise in leisure travellers. Business travel is also up, he said.

Large cities may not see much growth in inventory in the hospitality sector and for Fortune too, the growth is likely to be more in tier-two and tier-three cities, Mr. Sameer said.

Comments

