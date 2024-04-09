GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former T-Works CEO made Chairman for Sharp in India

He will spearhead the display business, elevate Sharp’s brand presence in India, the company said

April 09, 2024 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri has been appointed Chairman by Sharp for its India business.

He will spearhead the display business, elevate Sharp’s brand presence in India and bring strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer of Sharp’s sophisticated engineering products, components and solutions, the company said in a release.

Mr. Karampuri, who was also Telangana government Director of Electronics and Semiconductors and Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation managing director, “will also focus on developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing, technology transfer and development of smartphone components, camera modules, TV panels, precision engineering solutions, sensors and semiconductors.”

With the appointment of Mr. Karampuri, from March 1, as chairman for Sharp in India, “we have renewed our commitment to India as a long-term strategic market for our extensive line of premier consumer products, as a committed partner in manufacturing and transfer of our core technologies to India,” said Robert Wu, CEO of Sharp.

“Under Mr. Karampuri’s guidance, our India Business will thrive, solidifying our position as a key player in India’s evolving business and technology landscape,” said Osamu Narita, Managing Director of Sharp Business Systems (India).

