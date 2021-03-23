Forensic auditor to vet Suzlon’s books

Suzlon Energy said market regulator SEBI has appointed a forensic auditor to carry out forensic audit of its financial statements.

“The company is in receipt of a letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India dated March 22, informing the company that it (SEBI) has appointed the forensic auditor to carry out a forensic audit with respect to the financial statements of the company,” it said in a filing.

SEBI said the appointment was in the context of disclosures of financial information and business transactions.