Footwear brand Solethreads plans offline retail expansion

Solethreads, a casual footwear brand said it was expanding retail presence in tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to increase its footprint in the country.

Retail expansion has been planned in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Pune and Chandigarh.

Having placed its products in more than 400 multi-brand outlets since early this year, the firm is targeting to have presence in more than 2,000 stores by the end of this financial year, an official said.

The firm aims its range to be made available in 100 cities of India.

“This year our revenue grew more than times in multi brand outlets, by adopting agile supply chain methodologies and consistent design innovations, which makes for a high growth retail partnership,” said CEO & Founder Sumant Kakaria.

“We have also forayed into large format retail with Metro Shoes, and it has been a very successful partnership with our products already available at over 200 of their stores pan India,” he said.

It is now targeting to penetrate into large format retail stores and specialty retail as well.