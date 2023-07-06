HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Food plate costs rose again in June: Crisil

July 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

 

Food prices rose for the second month in a row in June after a seven-month cooling streak, Crisil said in a report on food plate costs that estimated a 5.2% spike in the price of a typical vegetarian thali and an almost 3% increase in the price of a non-veg thali when compared with April price levels. 

While the prices of both these plates of food were 5% lower than in June 2022, helped by a sharp dip in vegetable and edible oil prices, an uptick in the prices of cereals, pulses and chicken had capped the year-on-year reduction.  

Several items featuring in the plates registered sharp year-on-year jumps, including rice, pulses and atta. Tomato prices played a key role in pushing up thali prices month-on-month, Crisil said, with a 3% sequential increase in tur and gram prices in June also contributing. 

“High prices of wheat atta, which spurted 9% on-year in June, has limited the decline in thali cost; Prices of rice and pulses inched up 12% and 8% on-year, respectively, in June, preventing further decline in the cost of a veg thali,” it noted. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.