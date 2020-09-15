Flipkart’s sales event to create ‘70,000 jobs’

Flipkart, the homegrown e-commerce marketplace, hopes to generate more than 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as the e-tailer gears up for its annual festive sale event, Big Billion Days.
While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart’s supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart’s seller-partner locations and kiranas.
This, in turn, is expected to create jobs in ancillary industries, including vendor locations and freight partners as the entire ecosystem scales up for the season, as per a company statement.
“Flipkart understands the importance of festivities in the lives of our consumers and ecosystem partners. By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale businesses during this time, we’re doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” said Amitesh Jha, senior VP, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart.
Flipkart is currently undertaking training programes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath