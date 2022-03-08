Flipkart in strategic alliance with Google Cloud to speed up innovation, cloud strategy
The partnership will drive Flipkart into its next phase of growth
Google Cloud and Flipkart have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance to help fast-track the e-commerce company's innovation and cloud strategy.
The partnership will drive Flipkart into its next phase of growth and advance its vision of onboarding India’s next 200 million shoppers and lakhs of sellers, according to a statement.
The partnership will enable Flipkart to scale on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to reach more customers. It will also help accelerate data-led innovation to unlock customer insights, while advancing productivity and collaboration globally with Google Workspace.
