Flipkart eliminates single-use plastic in supply chain

E-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday said it has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across its fulfilment centres in India in line with its commitment made in 2019.

This has been achieved across more than 70 facilities of Flipkart spread all over India, where Flipkart has eliminated such packaging by introducing sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply rolls.

“Throughout this process, Flipkart has also ensured that it is fully compliant with all EPR regulations and through its network of recyclers, the equivalent quantity of single-use plastic going to consumers is fully recycled,” the company said in a statement.

“Now, we are actively working with our seller partners who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations to educate and enable them to move towards alternative materials. We have already achieved a 27% reduction in the use of single-use plastic packaging in its seller fulfilments,” said Mahesh Pratap Singh, head of sustainability and social responsibility, Flipkart.

Mr. Singh pointed out that the company has been able to achieve the milestone despite a tough year impacted by COVID-19.

Flipkart is also working with brands across apparel, electronics and home furnishings to ship their products in the original manufacturer/brand packaging as it aims to reduce the need for an outer layer of packaging.

The Walmart-owned firm has also committed to a 100% transition to electric vehicles in its city logistics network by 2030.