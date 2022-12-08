Fintech Mintoak develops HDFC’s payment solution for MSMEs

December 08, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Mumbai

HDFC Bank has tied up with fintech platform Mintoak to create an ecosystem for MSMEs starting with payments.

Its SmartHub Vyapar has been developed by Mintoak to seamlessly deliver payment acceptance and access to commerce enablement solutions for the merchant in one place.

Mintoak said its omnichannel payments and commerce enablement platform, white labelled as SmartHub Vyapar for HDFC Bank, makes accepting payments and accessing financial services easy for merchants.

Parag Rao, Country Head – Payments, Consumer Finance, Technology & Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, “We have crafted our new SmartHub Vyapar app to meet every need of the merchant and bring efficiencies to their ecosystem and help them grow their business.”

Raman Khanduja, co-founder & CEO of Mintoak said, “A merchant is looking for a comprehensive solution that offers efficient payments, enables commerce and provides easy access to finance.”

“We strongly believe that as custodians of money, banks command trust. Complemented by agile technology, they are best placed to offer a full stack of integrated solutions – payments, VAS and financial services,” he said.

“We are confident that we will continue delivering cutting-edge solutions to complement the bank’s trust and empower business owners to grow,” he added.