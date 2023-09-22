FinMin welcomes JP Morgan’s move to add Indian govt. bonds in emerging-market index

September 22, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Finance Ministry has welcomed JP Morgan’s decision to include Indian government bonds in its widely tracked emerging market debt index.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said that the decision taken by JP Morgan “on their own” attests to the confidence that financial market participants and financial markets, in general, have on India’s potential and growth prospects and its macroeconomic and fiscal policies.

“Just as long-term equity investors have been amply rewarded by investing in Indian markets, so will long-term investors in Indian government bonds be,” Mr. Nageswaran said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said the inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in the JP Morgan index “is a welcome development showing confidence in Indian economy.”