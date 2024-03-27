GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fast-fashion retailer H&M delayed some campaigns due to Red Sea crisis

H&M CEO Daniel Erver said that the company has taken steps to limit disruption

March 27, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - STOCKHOLM

Reuters
H&M CEO Daniel Erver said that the extent of the delay would vary from country to country, but could be around two weeks in some markets. File

H&M CEO Daniel Erver said that the extent of the delay would vary from country to country, but could be around two weeks in some markets. File | Photo Credit: Mike Segar

H&M, the world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer, postponed the start of some Spring/Summer campaigns to adjust to shipping delays caused by the Red Sea crisis, CEO Daniel Erver said on March 27.

"We have made some short-term adaptations on the starting date and the launch date of campaigns," Mr. Erver told Reuters in an interview, adding the impact on what is available to customers was minor.

He said the extent of the delay would vary from country to country but could be around two weeks in some markets.

Shipping firms have avoided the Suez Canal as militant attacks have led container vessels to be re-routed around the southern tip of Africa, adding to freight costs and delaying the arrival of clothes and shoes in Europe from factories in Asia.

H&M said in connection with its first quarter report on March 27 that it was monitoring developments in the Red Sea and has acted to minimise any impact on the company's product availability, freight costs and stock levels.

Mr. Erver told Reuters the retailer has taken steps to limit disruption, such as asking suppliers to ship products earlier than usual and accelerating plans to shift production closer to customers.

Related Topics

international (foreign) trade

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.