Facility Management firm ISS India plans to double headcount by 2025

March 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Danish facility management multinational ISS A/S plans to double employee base at its Indian unit to 1 lakh by 2025 as it sees “significant” business opportunities in India, group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen said here on Friday.

ISS Facility Services India (ISS India), a subsidiary of ISS Group, currently employs about 50,000 people and announced “aggressive growth” plans targeting to touch a revenue of ₹2,500 crore by 2025.

“The 1 lakh [employees in India] by 2025 will happen naturally based on our growth targets in India,” Mr. Andersen said.

The company, which focuses on sustainability, innovation, and skill development as its key growth drivers, said it would grow at a CAGR of 18-20% to reach its revenue target of ₹2,500 crore. In 2022, ISS India had reported revenues of ₹1,580 crore.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager, ISS India said, “Our goal of doubling revenue in the country by 2025 is more than just a financial target; it is an expression of our commitment to sustainable growth that is aligned with the growth story of India.”

“We are committed to making a meaningful impact in India by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and skilling, which are critical to achieving our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals,” said Mr. Andersen. “Our growth strategy and new milestones in India are centered around these key areas, and we are excited about the opportunities for growth and impact in the region,” he added.

The company has rolled out multiple initiatives to achieve its goals in the field of green energy, facility management, tech experience centre, and education.

It has relocated its headquarters to a new location in Mumbai. This “100% green” office runs on renewable energy sources as per an agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd.

ISS India has also announced a new education policy for its frontline staff (referred to as placemakers in ISS). The policy provides an opportunity for these employees to complete their formal education and advance their careers as many of them have left formal education for some reason or other.

“Our new education policy is another significant step toward our nation-building efforts. We look forward to many more initiatives in the future,” said Mr. Rohatgi.