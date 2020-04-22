Business

Facebook to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms for ₹43,574 crore

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹43,574 crore for acquiring a minority stake in Jio Platforms Ltd as it looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

“Today, we are announcing a $5.7 billion, or ₹43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder,” the company said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 6:55:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/facebook-to-buy-minority-stake-in-jio-platforms-for-43574-crore/article31402119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY