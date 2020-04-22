Facebook to buy minority stake in Jio Platforms for ₹43,574 crore

Facebook on Wednesday announced an investment of ₹43,574 crore for acquiring a minority stake in Jio Platforms Ltd as it looks to expand presence in its largest market in terms of subscriber base.

“Today, we are announcing a $5.7 billion, or ₹43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms Limited, part of Reliance Industries Limited, making Facebook its largest minority shareholder,” the company said in a statement.