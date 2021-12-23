Business

Fabriclore raises $7,00,000

Fabriclore, a textile commerce platform based out of Jaipur, said it has raised $700,000 (about ₹5.2 crore) as part of the pre-Series A round.

The funding was led by Gurgaon-based Fluid Ventures with $2,40,000 and subsequently followed by Mulberry Silks from Bengaluru, and Eiffel Industries from Arizona, USA adding $4,60,000 to complete the round.

Vijay Sharma, CEO said, “The capital will further widen our product portfolio fabrics for a global audience, offline experience studios, and industry-first customisation user experience.”


