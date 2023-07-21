  • Only ‘persons’ can sue or be sued;
  • the plaintiff must show that the defendant participated in a ‘pattern of racketeering activity’;
  • the ‘pattern’ must consist of at least two acts of racketeering committed within 10 years of each other with at least one act occurring after the effective date of the statute;
  • the existence of an ‘enterprise’ which is the instrument or the target of racketeering activity is required;
  • the enterprise must engage in or affect interstate commerce;
  • the plaintiff must allege and prove injury to his business or property; and
  • the plaintiff must demonstrate that his injuries resulted from a pattern of racketeering activity.