Eros International, STX Filmworks enter pact

Global entertainment company Eros International PLC, and STX Filmworks, Inc. (STX Entertainment) a global, next generation media company have entered into a definitive stock-for-stock merger agreement to create the first publicly traded, independent content and distribution company with global reach and unique positions in United States, India and China.

Founded in 2014, STX Entertainment is a leading independent Hollywood studio focused on producing, marketing, owning and distributing film and television content for global audiences across traditional and digital media platforms.

It has released 34 films grossing over $1.5 billion in global box office receipts, including such leading titles as Hustlers, Bad Moms and The Upside.

The combined company, to be called Eros STX Global Corporation, will have a pipeline of feature length films and episodic content with powerful, well-established positions in the world’s fastest-growth global markets.

The combined company, with $125 million of incremental equity, will have liquidity position at close with $264 million of pro forma net debt, $195 million of pro forma cash balance and $120 million of available revolver capacity as of December 31, 2019.

The combined company, which following the consummation of the transaction will be publicly traded on NYSE, will have a management team led by experienced executives from both entities.

“This represents a landmark step in our company’s transformation. This merger will not only fuel our growth but will also diversify our underlying sources of revenue and subscribers with a truly global play, building a powerhouse between East and West. We are well positioned to create long-term value for our shareholders, partners and employees,” said Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman and CEO, Eros International.

Robert Simonds, Executive Chairman and CEO, STX Entertainment said, “The combination of our two companies creates the first truly independent media company that deeply integrates the expertise and creative cultures of Hollywood and Bollywood. Together we will have the relationships, management expertise and resources to create new content and grow rapidly in the largest and most attractive global markets.”

The initial Board of Directors of the combined company will include nine board members comprised of four Directors selected by Eros International, four Directors selected by STX Entertainment and one independent Director selected jointly.

In addition to Mr. Lulla and Mr. Simonds, Andrew Warren, currently STX Entertainment’s Chief Financial Officer, will serve as CFO; Rishika Lulla Singh, currently Chairman of Eros Digital, and Noah Fogelson, currently STX Entertainment’s EVP of Corporate Strategy and General Counsel, will each serve as Co-Presidents; and Prem Parameswaran, currently Chief Financial Officer of Eros International, will serve as Head of Corporate Strategy.

To ensure sustained market focus, Adam Fogelson will continue to serve as Chairman of STX Motion Pictures Group, while Pradeep Dwivedi will continue to serve as CEO-India.