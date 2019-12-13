Endress+Hauser to invest ₹100 crore in plant

A ₹100-crore expansion project with a focus on making products that are smart and can accomplish multiple tasks besides helping the transition of users to Industry 4.0 is set to be implemented at the Aurangabad facility of Endress+Hauser.

The process to identify contractors is under way for the expansion programme and the project is likely to be completed in 2021, Endress+Hauser India MD Kailash Desai said here on Friday.

A leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering, the Swiss major’s process solution offerings includes those for flow, level, pressure, analytics, temperature, recording and digital communications. Its Indian arm caters to various industries, including oil and gas.

The proposed investment will be mainly into flow technologies. Besides augmenting manufacturing capacity, the focus would be on making smart products.

This approach comes in the backdrop of sensors set to make products smarter, compact and also achieve multiple parameters.

Mr. Desai was speaking after announcing the opening of Endress+Hauser India’s regional office here that includes an experience centre for customers to get a better understanding of the company’s offerings.

At the Aurangabad plant, which was started about 20 years ago and a sum of about ₹800 crore invested over a period of time, the product indigenisation content had increased to about 85%. The India arm’s revenue in 2018 (calendar year) was about ₹1,400 crore, including exports worth about ₹750 crore.