Employees Federation demands SBI Chairman Khara’s resignation 

March 11, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation has demanded the resignation of State Bank of India’s (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khera for making a submission in Supreme Court that the bank be given time till June 2024 to provide information on electoral bonds as the process was time consuming.

The Federation said that Mr Khara, who was given an extension just prior to his retirement, had given “bad name and fame to the bank more so on the background of Supreme Court’s remarks on the submission.”

“This has resulted in damage to the image of the bank and has shaken the credibility of the bank on transparency and corporate governance and thus SBI Chairman should step down,” said Devidas Tuljapurkar, General Secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation.

“It is not known as to whether he has taken this position at his own or has taken the board of Directors into confidence wherein government & RBI nominee also should clarify their position on record,” he said.

“SBI Chairman was granted extension by the government on completion of his term & thus ever body apprehends that this act on his part is reciprocal,” he added.