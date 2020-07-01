Emcure unveils Dynulta for kidney patients

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced the introduction of India’s first generic version of sucroferric oxyhydroxide for the control of increased serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
The drug will be sold under the brand name Dynulta. Its active component is sucroferric oxyhydroxide, developed indigenously by Emcure. The medicine is currently available now across the country.
The market size of this segment is ₹50 crore. Without disclosing the targeted market share, company executives said their main objective is to make the product available to patients and cater to the requirement of 75% of the patients in three years.
Dynulta will be manufactured at Emcure’s plant at Jammu and will be marketed at less than 70% cost of the innovator brand Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd., a joint operation between Vifor Pharma and Fresenius Medical care, the providers of dialysis services. It is marketed internationally as Velphoro.
“The incidence of CKD is on the rise in India. Dynulta will provide efficacious and cost-effective remedy for Indian patients,” said Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., in a video conference.
