embedUR Systems to invest ₹500 cr. in Chennai facility

October 11, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Silicon Valley-based embedUR Systems is planning to invest ₹500 crore in the Chennai facility over the next five years to strengthen its expertise in new technologies and to retain existing talent, said its founder and CEO Rajesh C Subramaniam.

“Over the last two years, we have invested ₹150 crore in Chennai and plan to invest another ₹500 crore,” he said at a press meet.

Asserting that the money will be raised through internal accruals, he said it will be deployed on new technologies such as AI/ML, edge computing, cyber security, connectivity, developing infrastructure, expanding market outreach and sustaining the present headcount.

embedUR System, which has a presence in Chennai, currently employs 310 people. By the end of 2024, it will be increased to 400 and to 500 by September 2025.

According to him, the company provides software for electronic chips deployed in millions of embedded devices across the globe. This includes smart medical badges, smart energy meters, mining equipment, smart tractors and Wi-Fi routers.

“With the evolution of new technologies such as cloud/ AI, and increasing affordability of electronic components, we foresee an unprecedented demand for embedded technologies across industries,” he said.

He also said that India was driving the growth in the embedded systems market in the Asia Pacific region, while embedUR Systems had proved repeatedly to its clients that it can deliver complex solutions at a rapid pace.