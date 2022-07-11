EKA gets approval for E9 electric bus

Electric vehicle manufacturer EKA, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Ltd., said it had received Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification for its “9m pure electric, zero-emission bus, EKA E9,” from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The company said it would start trials and sales of EKA E9 to customers in the coming months.

Sudhir Mehta, founder and chairman, EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions, said, “This is another milestone achievement for EKA.”

“We started EKA with a vision to bring sustainable, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions, starting with the electrification of commercial vehicles, and public transport, especially the bus sector,” he said. “Having passed all certification tests in this short timeframe, we e look forward to ramping up our production and delivering our electric buses to our customers,” he added.