Business

EID Parry to close sugar unit in Tamil Nadu

EID Parry India Ltd., one of the largest makers of sugar, has decided to close down one of its non-operating sugar units in Tamil Nadu as expectation of revival of cane cultivation in the area is low due to a variety of factors. The Murugappa Group firm’s sugar unit at Pettavaithalai in Tamil Nadu, has not been in operation due to continuous non-availability of adequate sugar cane, the company said. The company proposes to deal with the assets as may be deemed appropriate, it said in a regulatory filing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 12:24:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/eid-parry-to-close-sugar-unit-in-tamil-nadu/article33475809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY