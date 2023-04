April 10, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The board of EID Parry India Ltd. on Monday approved the payment of second interim dividend of ₹4 per share for FY23, representing 400% on the equity share having a face value of ₹1 each.

April 21 is the record date for payment of interim dividend and it will be paid on or after May 3 but within 30 days from date of declaration of the dividend, the Murugappa group firm said in a regulatory filing.