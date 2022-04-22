Eduauraa ties up with ZEE5

Eduauraa, an online learning platform said it has introduced affordable learning packages for students in partnership with ZEE5.

Akanksha Chaturvedi, Founder and CEO, Eduauraa said, “We hope that with our cutting-edge technology and high-quality affordable education we are able to give students studying across all boards in English, Hindi and Marathi medium an equal opportunity.”

“Over the last year, we have upgraded the customer experience on our app and Learning Management System by adding enhanced layers of AI, ML and human interaction for personalisation and progress tracking,” she said.