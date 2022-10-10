Business

Edtech firms invested ₹3,500 cr. in teachers, faculty, content, pedagogy in FY22

India Edtech Consortium (IEC), the self-regulatory body formed under the aegis of IAMAI, said its member companies have invested ₹3,500 crore in teaching faculty development, content and pedagogy in FY22.

Based on self-reported data, IEC said its member companies spend about ₹3,500 crore during FY22 to enhance the overall learning ecosystem comprising teachers, content, pedagogy and faculty.

The self-regulatory body also conducted a national survey of teachers of all member companies to assess the efficacy of the learning structure the edtech companies have created in the one year.

Some 86% of teachers believe that the emergence of edtech companies has expanded job opportunities for them, while 82% believe that technology has enhanced their teaching capabilities.

About 62% of teachers felt that their work-life balance had improved in the post-pandemic era, a trend observed in both metros and non-metros. Some 74% of respondents expressed that edtech companies were helping them enjoy more flexibility in terms of work hours.

However, 10% also cited that their work-life harmony has been disturbed amid times when the industry is evolving at a break-neck pace.


